Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 770 at Berenberg Bank

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 820 ($10.49) to GBX 770 ($9.85) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PHNX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.32) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 665 ($8.51) to GBX 655 ($8.38) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 705 ($9.02).

LON PHNX traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Thursday, hitting GBX 528.80 ($6.77). The stock had a trading volume of 494,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,156. Phoenix Group has a 52-week low of GBX 501 ($6.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 690.40 ($8.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 566.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 592.86.

In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($7.00), for a total transaction of £48,562.66 ($62,140.32). Corporate insiders own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

