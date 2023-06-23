Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 1,400 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEMV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 510,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after acquiring an additional 283,385 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 145,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after buying an additional 102,399 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,415,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 276,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,997,000 after buying an additional 75,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF by 748.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 67,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after buying an additional 59,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EEMV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 365,829 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (EEMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets firms selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. EEMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

