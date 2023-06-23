Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,965,146. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.81.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.