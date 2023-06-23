Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $201,000 Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 320.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,247,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,876. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1254 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.