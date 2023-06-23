Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,457,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,209,000 after purchasing an additional 640,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,151,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,055,000 after purchasing an additional 401,379 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,370 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Conagra Brands by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,216,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,339 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. 561,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average is $36.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

