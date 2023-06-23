Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $451,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.82. 185,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day moving average of $95.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.62.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

