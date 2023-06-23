Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.94.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $5.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $544.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $576.68. The company has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

