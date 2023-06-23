Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases 1,376 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,203. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

