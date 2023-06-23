Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,199 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,474,745. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $114.56. 71,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,297. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

