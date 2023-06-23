Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 858 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VTV traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,931. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

