Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.18-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Planet Fitness Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PLNT opened at $67.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $85.90.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a net margin of 10.86%. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $919,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Planet Fitness

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.