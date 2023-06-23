Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.59

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $1.93. Polydex Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:POLXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Polydex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter.

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Polydex Pharmaceuticals Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets biotechnology-based products for the human pharmaceutical market worldwide. The company also manufactures bulk pharmaceutical intermediates for the veterinary pharmaceutical industry. It primarily offers dextran and derivative products, including iron dextran, a derivative of dextran that is injected into pigs at birth as a treatment for anemia; and dextran sulphate, a specialty chemical derivative of dextran used in biotechnology applications and the pharmaceutical industry.

