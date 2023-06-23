Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $89.13 on Friday. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.54.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.33 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,957,128.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $126,263.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,115,208.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,201 shares of company stock worth $5,501,063. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Power Integrations by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.