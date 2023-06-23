Powerledger (POWR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.44 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Powerledger has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $69.98 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Powerledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000471 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Powerledger

Powerledger’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

