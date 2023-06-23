Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $780.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $77.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.01. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 181.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 12.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFBC. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Preferred Bank

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.