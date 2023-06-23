Preferred Bank (PFBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on July 21st

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

Preferred Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Preferred Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $8.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Preferred Bank Price Performance

PFBC traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $77.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 39.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

