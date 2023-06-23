Presilium Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 182,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,692,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 4.1% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 105,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 519,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,343 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 51,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 897.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 426,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 383,999 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,046. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $59.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.