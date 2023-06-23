Presima Securities ULC Grows Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Presima Securities ULC increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Equity Residential makes up about 0.7% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equity Residential Price Performance

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.09. The stock had a trading volume of 193,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average is $61.70. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.