Presima Securities ULC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Presima Securities ULC raised its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Highwoods Properties accounts for about 0.4% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Presima Securities ULC owned 0.05% of Highwoods Properties worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 254.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 1.6 %

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE HIW traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. 125,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,946. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.45%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

