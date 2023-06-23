Presima Securities ULC Has $15.91 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Presima Securities ULC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 4.5% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,259,000 after buying an additional 199,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.83. The company had a trading volume of 627,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,081. The company has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.83. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.53.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

