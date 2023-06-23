Presima Securities ULC Has $23.29 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust makes up about 6.6% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $23,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3,564.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

CPT stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,357. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.33 and its 200-day moving average is $111.37. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $147.71.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

