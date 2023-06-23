Presima Securities ULC Increases Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Presima Securities ULC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Paramount Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC owned approximately 0.56% of Paramount Group worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $109,167,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,131 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Paramount Group by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 771,784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 765,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,299,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

PGRE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 209,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,443. The company has a market capitalization of $918.80 million, a PE ratio of -25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Paramount Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -182.34%.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

