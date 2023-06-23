Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Trading Down 0.3%

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.75 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 39.40 ($0.50). Approximately 238,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 68,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.51).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.54 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65. The company has a market capitalization of £15.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

