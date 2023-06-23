Pro Reit (TSE:PRV) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Pro Reit Price Performance

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$25.28 million during the quarter.

Featured Articles

