Prom Price Reaches $4.28 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.28 or 0.00013860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Prom has a market cap of $78.08 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016949 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00018559 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013904 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,874.82 or 1.00024516 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.28128178 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,116,622.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

