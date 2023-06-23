ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 19,281,978 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 10,261,671 shares.The stock last traded at $17.39 and had previously closed at $16.98.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,743,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

