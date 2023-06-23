ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $40.14

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.14, but opened at $38.83. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 20,947,890 shares.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

