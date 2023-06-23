ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $40.14

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.14, but opened at $38.83. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 20,947,890 shares.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

