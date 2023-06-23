ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Gap Down to $40.14

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.14, but opened at $38.83. ProShares UltraPro QQQ shares last traded at $38.46, with a volume of 20,947,890 shares.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 2.7 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1276 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro QQQ
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
See Also
- Get a free research report on ProShares UltraPro QQQ from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.