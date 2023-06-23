ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $19.42

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $20.08. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 25,641,146 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2662 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $73,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.