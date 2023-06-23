ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $19.42

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $20.08. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 25,641,146 shares trading hands.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 3.4 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2662 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ from StockNews.com
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Can The SAFE Act Light Up High Hopes For Cannabis Industry?
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.