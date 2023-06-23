ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $19.42

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.42, but opened at $20.08. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 25,641,146 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.2662 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $73,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

