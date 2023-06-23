Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires 2,646 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 3.7% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $135.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $119.81 and a 52-week high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.