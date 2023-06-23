Prosperity Planning Inc. Acquires 3,748 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.65 and its 200 day moving average is $106.74. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

