Prosperity Planning Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.4% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,903,000 after acquiring an additional 195,401 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $137.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.24. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

