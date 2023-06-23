Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys 2,016 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081,042 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 585.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,421,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,893 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,697 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,527,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $45.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $48.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

