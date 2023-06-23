Prosperity Planning Inc. Buys 2,626 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 964,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,765 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,905 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6,836.6% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 297,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 293,634 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 39,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 24,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $539,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

