Prosperity Planning Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 128.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $102.87.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
