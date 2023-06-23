Prosperity Planning Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 128.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,610,560,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $97.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $102.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.