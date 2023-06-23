Prosperity Planning Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Prosperity Planning Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned 0.28% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,136.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,320,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,469 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,532,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,600,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $24.11.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.