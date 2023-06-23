Prosperity Planning Inc. Purchases 4,404 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average is $54.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

