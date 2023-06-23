Prosperity Planning Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $94.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

