Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Zelman & Associates cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 27.52%.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $745,956.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,379,877.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 10,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $745,956.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,533.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,910 shares of company stock worth $1,558,209. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,969,000 after acquiring an additional 637,420 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $23,585,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

