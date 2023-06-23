Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Equinor ASA Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $29.31 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 30.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,137,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,781,000 after buying an additional 2,125,122 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $146,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,100 shares during the period.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.28%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.