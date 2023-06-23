Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Lowered by Analyst

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.3 %

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VRSK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

VRSK opened at $228.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.72 and its 200-day moving average is $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $228.43.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,966,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,281 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 879.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,799,000 after acquiring an additional 771,220 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after acquiring an additional 628,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 395,317.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 569,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 569,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

