Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Lowered by Analyst

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Haynes International in a research report issued on Monday, June 19th. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Haynes International’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HAYN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $48.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Haynes International had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $152.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.69 million.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 20.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 11.7% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 95,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International in the first quarter worth about $581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.