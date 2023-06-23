Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Raised by Analyst

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.
PDCO has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.
Patterson Companies Stock Performance
Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 492,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 324,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
Patterson Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.
About Patterson Companies
Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Patterson Companies from StockNews.com
- Is 3M’s Dividend Really In Danger? $20 Billion In Lawsuits
- FactSet Research Systems Falls Into The Buy Zone
- Enerpac Tool Group Breaks Out To New High
- Analysts Bullish On Exact Sciences’ Advanced Cancer Screening
- Five stocks we like better than Patterson Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.