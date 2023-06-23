Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Issued By Wedbush

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a report issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $45.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $44.57. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $130.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2025 earnings at $164.89 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $29.03 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,899.00 to $2,840.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,440.82 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $2,050.21 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,559.69 and a 200 day moving average of $2,487.30.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Financial Corp CA raised its position in AutoZone by 0.7% in the first quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

