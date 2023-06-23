Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Issued By KeyCorp

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) – KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MSM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $96.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.33. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $98.37.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 465.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

