Qtum Trading Up 15.7% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Qtum has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.40 or 0.00007830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $251.26 million and $36.31 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,891.76 or 0.06173458 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00043258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030329 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015868 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,710,278 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

