QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.78. The stock had a trading volume of 815,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,914,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.11.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.