Quantum (QUA) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market capitalization of $560.25 and $4.50 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014357 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,025.50 or 0.99998062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About Quantum

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

