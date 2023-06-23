QUASA (QUA) Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $175.67 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018450 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013939 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,785.78 or 0.99943268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00142518 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $176.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

