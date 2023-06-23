Radio Caca (RACA) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $40.47 million and $2.27 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003078 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006458 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

