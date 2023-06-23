Radio Caca Trading 8.5% Higher This Week (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $39.46 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

